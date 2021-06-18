Georgia reports 671 new cases of coronavirus for June 18

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 671 new cases of coronavirus, 657 recoveries, and 17 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 28,593 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 15,354 of the 28,593 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,239 were PCR tests.

The new 671 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 376 cases

Adjara - 36 cases

Imereti - 72 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 39 cases

Shida Kartli - 41 cases

Guria - 6 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 26 cases

Kakheti - 36 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 28 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 11 cases.

The country has had 357,591 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020. Some 2.47 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Currently, 9,057 individuals remain infected with COVID-19.

