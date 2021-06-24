Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for June 24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 656 coronavirus cases, 861 recoveries, and 17 deaths on June 24, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 30,469 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 15,944 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,525 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 361,484 among them, 347,653 people recovered and 5,228 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.15 percent, while 2.43 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 33 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,612 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 579 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

