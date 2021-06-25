Date of elections to local self-government bodies in Georgia announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Elections to local self-government bodies in Georgia will be held on October 2, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

Like parliamentary elections, the date for elections to self-government bodies is determined at the legislative level.

The Election Code will stipulate that elections for a self-governing city / community will take place on the first Saturday in October.

At the plenary session it was noted that the definition of the date of the elections at the legislative level was announced by the opposition within the framework of the working group agreed with the Georgian Dream party.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356