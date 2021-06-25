Georgian economic recovery displays in real figures - Minister

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava praises Prime Minister’s 10-year development plan delivered today in the Parliament, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Minister Turnava believes PM Giorgi Gakharia’s vision is “thematical and well-founded.”

“We manage and fight the pandemic and expand the economy at the same time. The economic recovery has kicked off, displayed in the real figures. Moreover, we see macroeconomic stability, the Georgian Lari (GEL) is strengthening, and Georgian production and export are developing,” Turnava underscored.

Earlier today, Georgian PM Gakharia has delivered the government performance report, reflecting foreign policy, security, conflict resolution, human rights, economic development, social affairs, and governance.