NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative visits Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathurai arrived in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Appathurai will hold meetings with the Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, President Salome Zourabichvili and the Parliament Speaker Archil Talakvadze.

Appathurai will likely meet with the Cabinet members.

The minister will also attend a meeting of the NATO-Georgia Commission

Relations between NATO and Georgia dating back to 1992 when Georgia joined the North-Atlantic Cooperation Council (NACC). The latter was replaced by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council (EAPC) in 1997 as a forum for discussions between NATO and partners.

In 1994, Georgia joined the NATO Partnership for Peace (PfP) program and since 1996, the country has been actively participating in training and exercises within the program.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356