Georgia reports 838 new coronavirus cases for July 5

Georgia has reported 838 coronavirus cases, 1,515 recoveries, and 26 deaths on July 5, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 23,081 tests have been conducted in the past 48 hours throughout the country. Among them, 8,261 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,820 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 369,886, among them, 355,127 people recovered and 5,373 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.63 percent, while 2.85 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 88 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities,3,030 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 785 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

