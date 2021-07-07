EU to support direct ferry lines of Georgia with EU states - Commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The European Union (EU) will support direct ferry lines linking Georgia with the EU countries, Trend reports citing EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi’s Twitter account.

Varhelyi has arrived in Georgia on July 7.

"Started my first visit to South Caucasus in beautiful Georgia. This morning I’m presenting our ambitious Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership at round table on connectivity and recovery. We are mobilizing 2.3 billion euros to leverage up to 17 billion investments," he tweeted.

As he noted, through the plan the EU will for example support investment and transport connectivity across Black Sea, including direct ferry lines linking Georgia with EU countries.

"We are ready to speed up work and bring change to create direct benefits for the citizens," Varhelyi noted.

According to him, this will stimulate jobs and growth, support connectivity, green and digital transition.

"With this plan we want to help Georgia on its path to economic recovery and bring new life to our relations. We count on business community, civil society and youth to contribute to its implementation," Varhelyi noted.

