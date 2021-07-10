Georgia reveals number of COVID-19 cases for July 10
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 1,364 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 33,629 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Out of the 1,364 new cases 811 were reported in Tbilisi.
Other cases were reported in:
Imereti - 134
Kakheti - 83
Kvemo Kartli - 82
Adjara - 81
Shida Kartli - 48
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 43
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 36
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 20
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 20
Guria - 6
Meanwhile, 423 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus and 22 patients have died.
As of now the number of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia stands at 376,200, including 358,227 recoveries, 5,443 deaths and 12,504 active cases.
