Georgia reveals number of COVID-19 cases for July 10

Georgia has reported 1,364 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting a total of 33,629 tests over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 1,364 new cases 811 were reported in Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Imereti - 134

Kakheti - 83

Kvemo Kartli - 82

Adjara - 81

Shida Kartli - 48

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 43

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 36

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 20

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 20

Guria - 6

Meanwhile, 423 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus and 22 patients have died.

As of now the number of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia stands at 376,200, including 358,227 recoveries, 5,443 deaths and 12,504 active cases.

