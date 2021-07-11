Turkey sees increase in cement exports to Georgia

Georgia 11 July 2021 09:47 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey sees increase in cement exports to Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

The value of Turkey’s cement exports to Georgia increased by 2.3 percent from January through April 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, amounting to $13.1 million, the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

"In April 2021, the volume of cement exports from Turkey to Georgia rose 1.3 times compared to April 2020 and reached $3.78 million," the ministry said.

In the first 4 months of 2021, the value of cement exports from Turkey to foreign markets increased by 23.5 percent, compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $1.41 billion.

Turkey exported cement to global markets worth over $402.5 million in April 2021, which is 74 percent more compared to April 2020.

Over the past 12 months (from April 2020 to April 2021), Turkey’s exports of cement abroad surpassed $4.02 billion.

