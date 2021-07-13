Georgia discusses epidemiological situation in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia officials will observe the epidemiological situation for a few days, said Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

She made the remark in response to the reporters’ question if imposing COVID-related restrictions were planned in the country.

“It is not difficult to find out what contributed to the increase in the rate of infection. We are left without effective restrictions, including curfew removal, large events and the rallies are being held. Children’s camps have been active lately, as well as seminars and conferences. However today we all need to understand that 1,500 cases is a critical threshold for continuing social activities completely freely," she said.

"The Interagency Council will wait and observe the epidemiological situation for several days. The main and important thing is the vaccination, wearing of a mask and social distancing," Gabunia said.

As of July 13, Georgia reported 1,862 new coronavirus cases.

---

