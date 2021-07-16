Georgia to prohibit youth camps from July 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Camps are prohibited in Georgian from July 19 as of the amendments made to the Resolution 322 of the Government of Georgia, which includes the rules on Isolation and Quarantine, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the 359th resolution signed by the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Gharibashvili, amendments were made to the fourth article of the 322 Resolution and Paragraphs 8 and 9 were added.

"Youth camps are prohibited, regardless of their organizational form and venue. Sports tournaments and training sessions for teenagers under the age of 18 are allowed only on the basis of pre-PCR testing of all participants," the resolution reads.

Georgia has reported 1,653 new cases of coronavirus, 466 recoveries and 13 deaths in the past 24 hours. In total, 34,800 tests have been conducted around the country of which 18,765 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,035 were PCR tests.

