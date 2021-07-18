Georgia reports 1,286 coronavirus cases, 1,701 recoveries, 13 deaths

Georgia has reported 1,286 coronavirus cases, 1,701 recoveries, and 13 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

24,446 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 11,351 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13,095 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 759 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 125 cases and the Kvemo Kartli region with 79 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 387,481, among them, 365,019 people recovered and 5,551 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 5,26%, while 4,57% in the past 14 days.

There are 65 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,291 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,088 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 833 critical patients, 182 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 353,835 people got coronavirus jab.