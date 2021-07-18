European Council President arrived in Georgia
European Council President Charles Michel has arrived at Batumi International Airport, located in Adjara, Georgia’s southwest region, Trend reports citing 1TV.
Charles Michel and the presidents Moldova and Ukraine Maia Sandu and Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the Batumi International Conference beginning on Monday, July 19.
Meetings are also planned with representatives of both the ruling team and the opposition.
Latest
Press-conference with participation of Azerbaijani president and president of European Council held (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and President of European Council Charles Michel have joint working dinner (PHOTO)
President of European Council visits Main Satellite Ground Control Station of Azerbaijan Space Agency (PHOTO)
EastWestStream.com project's launch is success of Russia, Azerbaijan and CIS countries – First Deputy Director General of TASS