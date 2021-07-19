Georgia reports 848 coronavirus cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 848 coronavirus cases, 1,231 recoveries, and 15 deaths on Monday, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 18,194 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 9,607 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 8,587 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 487 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 94 cases, and the Kakheti region with 64 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 388,329, among them, 366,250 people recovered and 5,566 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 4.66 percent, while 4.6 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 65 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,291 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,088 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 859 critical patients, 186 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 357,106 people got coronavirus jab.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356