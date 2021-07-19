Georgia hosting 2021 Batumi International Conference

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

Georgia is hosting the 2021 Batumi International Conference in a hybrid format due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The main spotlight is on the upgraded level of cooperation between the three EU Associated Partners – Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine – recently formalized as the Associated Trio, the organizers said.

The three partners are determined to accelerate the reforms envisaged by their respective Association Agreements with the European Union that contain provisions on Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Areas and prepare for the next stage of their European integration.

“The panel will discuss possible interests of the EU to engage further in the enhanced integration process with the three Eastern European partners. Also, deliberate more on the European enthusiasm of the three countries while also reflecting on how the new format will complement the future of the Eastern Partnership,” the statement reads.

Charles Michel and the presidents of Moldova and Ukraine will participate in the conference.

