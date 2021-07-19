Georgia sees increase in domestic flights

Following the growth of tourist flows to the Georgian regions of Svaneti and Adjara, United Airports of Georgia has decided to increase the frequency of domestic lights in July and August, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Flights along the route of Natakhtari-Mestia-Natakhtari and Tbilisi-Batumi-Tbilisi will increase.

Regular flights will be carried out five times a week on Natakhtari-Mestia-Natakhtari route on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, while flights will be carried out four times on the route of Tbilisi-Batumi-Tbilisi on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

It is possible to get to Mestia by air from Natakhtari in 50 minutes, and from Tbilisi to Batumi in 60 minutes.

About 1.09 million Georgian resident visitors aged 15 years or more made 1. 23 million visits within Georgia per month in the first quarter of 2021, show the latest data published by the National Statistics Office of Georgia (Geostat).

Geostat said that the number of visitors increased by 23.4% year-on-year.

The monthly average number of tourist visits of Georgian residents amounted to 554,000, which is 28.8% higher than the indicator of the same period of the previous year.

Domestic tourism resumed on June 15, 2020 in Georgia after months of lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus in the country.