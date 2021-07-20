Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for July 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Georgia reported 2,616 coronavirus cases, 880 recoveries, and 26 deaths on July 20, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,557 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 205 cases, and the Imereti region with 191 cases.

A total of 36 375 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 22 825 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 13 550 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 7.19 percent, while 4.77 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 390,945, among them, 367,130 people recovered and 5,592 died.

There are 70 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,495 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,120 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of July 20, 368,179 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

