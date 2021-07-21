Georgian parliament to hold extraordinary session on July 22

The Georgian parliament will convene for the next extraordinary session on July 22, Trend reports citing 1TV.

Chairman of the Parliament, Kakha Kuchava said during the bureau sitting that the revised draft project of the 2021 State Budget and staffing of the Central Election Commission (CEC) would be the main topics.

The balloting held on July 18 revealed no winner among the nominated CEC candidates. Giorgi Kalandarishvili and Giorgi Santuriani are proposed for the post of CEC chairperson, 4 persons run for 2 vacant positions as CEC members.