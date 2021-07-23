Georgia shares data on coronavirus cases for July 23

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 2,460 coronavirus cases, 1,082 recoveries, and 20 deaths on July 23, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1 363 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 240 cases, and the Imereti region with 196 cases.

A total of 38,945 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 20,419 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 18,526 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 6.32 percent, while 5.38 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 398,081, among them, 370,565 people recovered and 5,656 died.

There are 50 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,780 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,487 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of July 23, 391,781 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

