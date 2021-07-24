Georgia starts registration for first dose of Pfizer vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Registration for the first dose of Pfizer vaccine begins in Georgia today on July 24, Trend reports with reference to Georgian media.

According to the Ministry of Health of Georgia, persons aged 16 and over will be able to register.

Also, according to Deputy Minister of Health Tamar Gabunia, there are certain changes in the registration procedure. Thus, after registration, the citizen will receive confirmation of registration within 24 hours via SMS.

“Persons aged 16 and over and all survivors of the coronavirus can register after 30 days from the date of confirmation of infection. These are two new added groups that will also be able to register,” Gabunia said.

As for those who have already received the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, such persons must register for the second dose by 12:00 pm (GMT+4) on July 24.

