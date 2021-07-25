Georgia reports 2,061 coronavirus cases

Georgia has reported 2,061 coronavirus cases, 1,654 recoveries, and 23 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

31,204 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 14,631 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 16,573 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,030 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 299 cases and the Imereti region with 190 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 402,759, among them, 373,088 people recovered and 5,688 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 6,6 %, while 5,66 % in the past 14 days.

There are 71 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5,069 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,697 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 947 critical patients, 210 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 402,765 people got coronavirus jab.