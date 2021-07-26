Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 26

Georgia 26 July 2021 12:20 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 1,264 more new cases of coronavirus were revealed in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

It is reported that over the past 24 hours, 1,665 people recovered in the country. At the same time, 26 patients died from coronavirus in the last day.

According to the information, 19,375 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 9,807 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 9,568 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 676 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 224 cases and the Imereti region with 84 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 404,023, among them, 374,753 people recovered and 5,714 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 6.52, while 5.73 percent in the past 14 days.

There are 62 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5,247 COVID -19 patients are hospitalized, 1,737 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva

