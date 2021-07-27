Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 27

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 3,666 more new cases of coronavirus were revealed in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

It is reported that over the past 24 hours, 1,335 people recovered in the country. At the same time, 17 patients died from coronavirus on the last day.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,938 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 378 cases, and the Imereti region with 362 cases.

A total of 42,235 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 27,425 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,810 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 8.68 percent, while 6.03 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 407,689, among them, 376,088 people recovered and 5,731 died.

There are 64 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5,185 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 1,763 patients are asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of July 27, 418 398 people received the coronavirus vaccine.

