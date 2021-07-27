Georgia to repair roads damaged as a result of heavy rains

The Roads Department launched repairing the roads damaged as a result of the heavy rains, Trend reports citing 1TV.

According to the Roads Department, the flooded river damaged the bridge and the road on the Kutaisi (Tskaltubo turn)-Tskaltubo-Tsageri-Lentekhi-Lasdili highway near Sakdari village.

The Enguri river washed away the reinforced concrete bridge on the 165 km section (Kala-Ifari) of the Zugdidi-Jvari-Mestia-Lasdili highway of international importance.

Traffic movement has been banned in both sections since morning. Heavy vehicles and additional equipment are deployed.

The Roads Department calls on both Georgian citizens and tourists to refrain from travelling in these directions and to obey the established road regimes.