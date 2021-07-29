Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 2,796 more new cases of coronavirus were revealed in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

It is reported that 2,088 people have recovered in the country in the last 24 hours, while 17 patients died.

In the last 24 hours, 41,684 tests were performed in the country, including 23,712 rapid antigen tests and 17,972 PCR tests.

Coronavirus detection rates in the country are: daily - 6.71 percent, last 14 days - 6.73 percent, last seven days - seven percent.

A total of 413,626 cases of coronavirus infection have been identified in Georgia, of which 379,685 have recovered and 5,768 have died.

It is noted that 450,026 people have been vaccinated, 17,133 people have been vaccinated daily.

Yesterday, on July 28, 3,141 cases of coronavirus were detected in Georgia, 1,509 patients recovered and 20 have died.

