Georgia reveals COVID-19 data for July 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 2,712 more new cases of coronavirus were revealed in Georgia in the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

It is reported that over the past 24 hours, 1,561 people recovered in the country. At the same time, 25 patients died from coronavirus in the last day.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,243 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 419 cases, and the Imereti region with 273 cases.

A total of 39,126 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 21,775 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,351 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 6.93 percent, while 6.59 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 416,338, among them, 381,246 people recovered and 5,793 died.

There are 54 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 5,547 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 1 963 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

As of July 30, 464,875 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva