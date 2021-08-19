Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,921 new cases of coronavirus, 4,471 recoveries, and 58 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 57,704 remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia currently.

As reported, 49,468 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 29,152 of the 49,468 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,316 were PCR tests.

The new 4,921 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 1,948 cases

Adjara - 739 cases

Imereti - 626 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 254 cases

Shida Kartli - 257 cases

Guria - 135 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 276 cases

Kakheti - 386 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 116 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 147 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 37 cases

The country has had 501,297 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 10.78 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935