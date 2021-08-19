Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for August 19
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19
By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 4,921 new cases of coronavirus, 4,471 recoveries, and 58 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 57,704 remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia currently.
As reported, 49,468 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 29,152 of the 49,468 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 20,316 were PCR tests.
The new 4,921 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 1,948 cases
Adjara - 739 cases
Imereti - 626 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 254 cases
Shida Kartli - 257 cases
Guria - 135 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 276 cases
Kakheti - 386 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 116 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 147 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 37 cases
The country has had 501,297 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 10.78 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935