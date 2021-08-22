Georgia reports 3,803 coronavirus cases, 5,332 recoveries, 48 deaths

Georgia reported 3,803 coronavirus cases, 5,332 recoveries, and 48 deaths on Sunday, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

34,159 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 19,708 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 14,451 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,425 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 598 cases and the Imereti region with 506 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 514,744, among them, 448,288 people recovered and 6,771 died.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 11,3 %, while 10,92 % in the past 14 days.

There are 82 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 7,345 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 3,494 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 1,547 critical patients, 336 require mechanical ventilation.

As of August 22, 962,165 people got coronavirus jab, 23,303 per day.