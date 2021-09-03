Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.3
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3
Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:
Georgia has reported 3,034 new cases of coronavirus, 3,952 recoveries and 86 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
As reported, 36,400 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 21,132 of the 36,400 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,268 were PCR tests.
The new 3,034 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 1,202 cases
Adjara - 282 cases
Imereti - 375 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 188 cases
Shida Kartli - 213 cases
Guria - 84 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 237 cases
Kakheti - 289 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 72 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 69 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 23 cases
The country has had 559,943 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.
Some 9.72 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
---
Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356