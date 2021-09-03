Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for Sept.3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 3

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 3,034 new cases of coronavirus, 3,952 recoveries and 86 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, 36,400 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours, 21,132 of the 36,400 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 15,268 were PCR tests.

The new 3,034 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 1,202 cases

Adjara - 282 cases

Imereti - 375 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 188 cases

Shida Kartli - 213 cases

Guria - 84 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 237 cases

Kakheti - 289 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 72 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 69 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 23 cases

The country has had 559,943 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

Some 9.72 percent of tested individuals had COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

---

