Georgian PM meets with delegation of US congressmen

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has thanked US congressmen for their support of Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations at a meeting earlier today, the Georgian government administration reports., Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Five US Congressmen – Bryan George Steil, Carol Devine Miller, Alex Mooney, Ronald Jean Estes and Kelly Michael Armstrong – have arrived in Georgia today and their visit will last till September 9.

The US support for strengthening institutions in Georgia, increasing defence capabilities, and democratic reforms were on the agenda of the meeting.

We talked a little about free trade and increasing trade in economic relationships between the US and Georgia and we are just very excited to have a good friend in this region, someone that the US wants to be friends with and Georgia wants to be friends with the US,” congressman Alex Mooney stated after the meeting.

The Georgian side noted that ‘further strengthening of trade and economic relations with the US and the beginning of free trade negotiations between the countries is one of the priorities of the Georgian government.’

The (Georgian) government welcomes the active involvement of observers from international organisations in the election process and is ready to receive as many observers as possible,” the Georgian government administration reports.

Both sides expressed their aspiration to expand and deepen strategic partnerships at both the executive and legislative levels between the US and Georgia at the meeting.

Georgian Foreign minister David Zalkaliani also attended the meeting with US congressmen and noted that their visit is an important message on how significant the cooperation between the two countries and the development of strategic partnerships is.

The US congressmen will also meet with Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze, Minister of Economy Natia Turnava and Georgian MPs.