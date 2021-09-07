Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for September 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 1,965 coronavirus cases, 3 996 recoveries, and 50 deaths on Sept. 7, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 651 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 288 cases, and the Adjara region with 201 cases.

A total of 25,624 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 18,740 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 6,884 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 7.67 percent, while 8.77 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 567,922 among them 523,669 people recovered and 7,917 died.

There are 97 people quarantined, 6,766 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 2,152 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities, 31,111 are in self-isolation, 27,392 people are treated at home.

As of September 7, 1.34 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, among them, 498,194 are fully vaccinated.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935