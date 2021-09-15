New academic year in Georgia begins online

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

A new academic year has begun in schools and universities of Georgia online, due to the epidemiological situation, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian media.

The government hopes that the spread of the coronavirus will soon decrease and the educational process will get back to normal, from October 4. But even after that, the parents of children will have the opportunity to choose between distance and full-time education.

Georgian Education and Science Minister Mikheil Chkhenkeli said that according to the government's decision, from October 4, schools in those cities and villages in which the infection rate is less than 4 percent will continue the educational process in the classrooms. In all other cases with higher infection rate, education will continue online.

Chkhenkeli urged teachers and parents to responsibly approach the issue of coronavirus vaccination so that children can return to classrooms and the learning environment is as safe as possible.

“This will give us the opportunity for our children to continue their studies in their natural environment, that is, in classrooms,” the minister said.

