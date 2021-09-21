Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for September 21

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Georgia reported 2,470 coronavirus cases, 2,243 recoveries, and 46 deaths on September 21, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 705 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 492 cases, and the Kakheti region with 319 cases.

A total of 34,250 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 22,726 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 11,524 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 7.21 percent, while 6.65 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 598,396, among them 565,773 people recovered and 8,621 died.

There are 38 people quarantined, 5,231 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 996 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities, 19,777 are in self-isolation, 17,749 people are treated at home.

As of September 21, 1.67 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine.

