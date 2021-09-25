Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.25

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia reported 1,597 coronavirus cases, 1,189 recoveries, and 38 deaths on Sept.25, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 497 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 278 cases, and the Kakheti region with 220 cases.

A total of 34,331 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 17,206 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,126 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 4.65 percent, while 6.62 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 605,360, among them 573,542 people recovered and 8,787 died.

There are 45 people quarantined, 4,656 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 906 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities.

As of September 25, 1.72 people got the COVID-19 vaccine.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935