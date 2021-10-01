Georgian police release footage of Mikheil Saakashvili's arrest (VIDEO)

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has released video footage of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili’s arrest, Trend reports referring to the Georgian media.

Earlier Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said Mikheil Saakashvili has been detained and transferred to a prison.

Mikheil Saakashvili released a video on his Facebook page today saying he is in Batumi, Georgia.