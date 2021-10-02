Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.2

Georgia has reported 1,826 new COVID-19 cases, 795 recoveries, and 29 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 51,249 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 32,405 tests were rapid, while the remaining 18,843 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 3.5 percent, and at 5.4 percent over the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 616,589, among them 587,449 people recovered and 9,005 died.

There are 52 people quarantined, 4,081 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 696 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at the government-assigned facilities.

As of October 2, 1.8 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 8,326 vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

