Georgian PM: we’re winning the race, ‘destructive’ UNM completely demolished

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili says that the ruling Georgian (GD) party is winning a ‘convincing victory’ in all municipalities in the elections and urged voters to actively participate in the race to ‘strengthen our victory,’ Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

At a briefing earlier today Garibashvili said that ‘today we are able to finally defeat polarisation, destruction, hatred and lies in Georgian politics.’

I am sure the Georgian people will use the opportunity. Today, the United National Movement (UNM) - the main destructive force in the country and source of destabilisation - is completely demoralised and demolished,” Garibashvili said.

"He stated that the UNM should receive a ‘deadly stroke’ by the election for the country to regain political peace and stability.

These are crucial for the state economy development and strengthening the country’s foreign course," Garibashvili said.

He stated that the elections ‘will be a referendum for the UNM’ because the Georgian people will deliver their ‘political verdict.’