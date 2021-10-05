Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 5

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

By Maryana Akhmedova - Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,800 new COVID-19 cases, 1,485 recoveries, and 42 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 33,696 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 23,554 tests were rapid, while the remaining 10,125 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 621,420, among them 593,153 people recovered and 9,110 died.

There are 34 people quarantined, 4,025 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 597 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of October 5, more than 1.8 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 8,106 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm