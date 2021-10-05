BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 5

Georgia lifts several COVID-19 restrictions, considering operation of food facilities and public events, Trend reports, referring to the announcement of the head of the Operational Headquarters of the Coordination Council of Georgia Giorgi Gibradze.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases began rising in June after Georgian government lifted several coronavirus restrictions such as curfew and wearing face masks outdoors. However restrictions remained in force for food facilities, which could operate until 00:00 (local time).

According to the decision of the Coordination Council, food facilities will be able to work until 23:00, instead of 22:00 across Georgia. The decision will come in force from October 6.

The Coordination Council also lifted the restrictions on concerts and festivals, and allowed a 33-percent attendance for a soccer match scheduled for October 9.

The spectators will be able to attend the match under certain conditions. Fans will have to present either a vaccination certificate; a negative PCR test taken within 72-hours; a negative 24-hour antigen test; or a certificate confirming that a person has survived the coronavirus infection at least six months ago.

The mentioned type of events should be held in compliance with the existing regulations, Gibradze noted.

