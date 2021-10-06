Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 6

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 6

By Maryana Akhmedova - Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,516 recoveries, and 24 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 34,918 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 20,262 tests were rapid, while the remaining 14,656 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 623,830, among them 594,669 people recovered and 9,134 died.

There are 52 people quarantined, 4,077 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 623 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of October 6, more than 1.8 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 9,075 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm