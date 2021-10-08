Georgia, Ukraine destined for strong partnership - Georgian MP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Georgia and Ukraine are destined for a resolute partnership, due to their similar history and common interests, Kakha Kuchava, a parliament MP said, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The statement was made during Kuchava's meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on his official visit to Kyiv, Ukraine.

The parties spoke about the long friendship and partnership between Georgia and Ukraine, their common goals, including the EU aspirations.

Shmyhal noted the restoration of positive dynamics of bilateral economic cooperation.

The parties discussed the tourism supporting issues after the COVID-19 pandemic and agreed on increasing the mutual trade turnover to $1 billion.

“The trade turnover between Ukraine and Georgia increased by almost 30 percent over the first half of 2021. I hope the positive dynamics of our bilateral trade will continue to remain and bilateral cooperation will expand,” Shmyhal said.

