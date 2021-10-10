Georgia reports 2,490 coronavirus cases

Georgia reported 2,490 coronavirus cases, 2,056 recoveries, and 25 deaths on October 10, the official figures show, Trend reports citing 1TV.

30,149 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 17,500 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 12,649 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 8,26%, while 7,36% in the past seven days.

Georgian capital of Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 708 Covid-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Kakheti region with 500 cases, and the Imereti region with 482 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 634,053, among them, 600,524 people recovered and 9,246 died.

There are 68 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 4,328 Covid-19 patients are hospitalized, 672 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

Currently, out of 962 critical patients, 258 require mechanical ventilation.

As of today, 1,871,116 people got the coronavirus vaccine, with 6,964 in a day.