Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 12

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 12

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,775 new COVID-19 cases, 1,623 recoveries, and 37 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 47,723 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 33,118 tests were rapid, while the remaining 14,605 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 640,358, among them 603,995 people recovered and 9,306 died.

There are 71 people quarantined, 4,616 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 749 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of October 12, more than 1.8 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,817 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

