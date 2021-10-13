Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,837 new COVID-19 cases, 1,586 recoveries, and 26 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 49,386 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 32,217 tests were rapid, while the remaining 17,169 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 645,195, among them 605,581 people recovered and 9,332 died.

There are 61 people quarantined, 4,766 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 803 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of October 13, more than 1.8 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,837 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

