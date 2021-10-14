Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,212 new COVID-19 cases, 1,982 recoveries, and 38 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 52,620 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 32,545 tests were rapid, while the remaining 20,075 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 649,407, among them 607,563 people recovered and 9,370 died.

There are 61 people quarantined, 4,894 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 889 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of October 14, more than 1.8 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,110 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm