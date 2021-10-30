Georgia releases data on COVID-19 cases for October 30

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia has reported 4,610 new COVID-19 cases, 2,624 recoveries, and 42 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 55,815 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 31,603 tests were rapid, while the remaining 24,212 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 715,865, among them 655,129 people recovered and 10,003 died.

There are 46 people quarantined, 6,377 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 1,086 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed into government-assigned facilities.

As of October 30, more than 1.9 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 4,151 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

