Georgia shares data on turnout in municipal elections

According to the Central Election Commission, out of 2,088,277 voters registered, as of 10:00 a.m., 154,163 people had cast their ballots in the second round of the municipal election, representing a 7.38 percent turnout, Trend reports, citing Georgian media.

Meanwhile, the turnout on the first round of the elections on October 2 was 7.41 percent out of as of 10:00 a.m.

The most active constituency, as of 10:00 a.m., is the Racha-Lechkhumi region with 9.2 percent of the turnout, while the Mtskheta-Mtianeti region shows the most passive turnout.

According to the statistics, as of 10:00 a.m., 7.4 percent of the electors in Tbilisi have already cast their votes.

Today, Georgian citizens will elect mayors of 5 self-governing cities and 15 municipalities, along with 42 majority deputies of city councils should be elected in 24 districts.

Meanwhile, the "Georgian Dream" candidates won the first round in the mayoral elections in 44 out of 64 municipalities.

