Incumbent Tbilisi mayor leads mayoral polls in Georgian capital - election authority

With approximately 97% of ballots counted, incumbent Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze is getting 55.6% of the vote in the Georgian capital’s mayoral election, the country's Central Election Commission said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

His rival, Nika Melia of the opposition United National Movement party, got 44.4% of votes.

According to the CEC, candidates of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party, are in the lead in four other major cities of Georgia - Batumi, Kutaisi, Poti and Rustavi.

Ruling party members are also winning municipal elections in 14 Georgian towns. The only exception is Tsalenjikha, the administrative center of an eponymous district in the Georgian region of Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti.