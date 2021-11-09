Georgia-China Economic, Trade, Cultural Forum held

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

The Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Levan Davitashvili spoke about the importance of Georgian-Chinese relations, common cultural values, and prospects for the development of trade relations within the Silk Road, Trend reports via the press service of the Ministry.

Minister Davitashvili greeted the participants of the Georgia-China Economic, Trade and Cultural Forum with a video address.

The forum was organized by the Georgian Foreign Trade Association within the framework of China International Import Expo in Shanghai, China.

The Minister stressed the importance of wine production for Georgia as an integral part of the country’s history, agriculture and economy.

Georgian wine culture is unique, has an ancient history, and is distinguished by unique grape varieties, as well as a unique method of putting wine in a pitcher, which is recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage, Levan Davitashvili noted.

The Minister also spoke about the presentation of a joint product of "Dugladze Wine Company" and "Fengju Group" and noted that the implementation of such projects will definitely promote Georgian wine in China and deepen cooperation and friendship between the two countries.

At the end of his speech, the Minister thanked the Georgian Foreign Trade Association and the International Chamber of Commerce of the Silk Road.

