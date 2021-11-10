Georgia approves Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12-15

Georgia approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for children aged 12-15 with parental consent, from today, Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia said following the Immunization Council meeting, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Gabunia also reported that any person aged 18 and above is eligible for a booster shot regardless of which vaccine they have received previously. Getting the booster shot is recommended six months after complete vaccination. In the case of people aged above 60, the booster shot will be administered in the 3-6 month interval from the second shot.

On October 7, the Immunization Council decided that children with a chronic health condition aged 12 and above would be admitted to Covid-19 vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech. So far, juveniles aged 16 and above were eligible for this vaccine.

Immunization Council also authorized the COVID-19 booster shot among high-risk patients with chronic diseases, medical personnel, and people aged 50 and above. Georgian immunization program previously envisaged two-dose vaccination.